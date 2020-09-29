Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
My latest, for your reading pleasure:
You Can Bet Trump’s Debate Prep Was a Total Shitshow https://t.co/vLN95NLK6F via @thedailybeast
I’d like to invite my Trump Administration peers to join the club. The Republic is on the line. https://t.co/4aQNM7d2Ui— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020
By Ken Ritter @ AP.com, 1 hr. ago
LAS VEGAS — A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The action makes final a deal settling dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort [....]
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
2.11. minute Covid update for grownups of the type interested in finance and business:
"I think there's a lot of risk that we're going to see significant growth in cases though as we head into the winter." @ScottGottliebMD has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research that highlights just how damaging a prolonged downturn in air travel and tourism is for the global economy. https://t.co/yKaA94mHsn— CNN International (@cnni) September 30, 2020
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions again ask state leaders to move all schools to virtual-only instruction https://t.co/DAIGJmrDdh via @JSEdbeat— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 30, 2020
“South Carolina politics has seen a lot of things, but a $100 million Senate race isn’t one of them” https://t.co/IGRBN4oPbe— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2020
“Trump’s been saying what’s happened to the Senate is all my fault, because of what we did in 2013. But you have to remember what was going on at the time. Obama was President. We had the majority, but we didn’t have enough to break filibusters. And the Republicans were filibustering everything. For the first time in history, they filibustered the nomination of a Secretary of Defense, and let’s keep in mind that it was Chuck Hagel, a Republican. They filibustered all the sub-Cabinet positions, all of his judges. The government couldn’t function. “If we hadn’t acted, Obama would have accomplished nothing,” Reid said. “We had no choice—zero.”
California is on fire. These maps show how the climate crisis has spiraled out of control.
By: @abhinanda_b and @thejdmorris
By Jesse Walker @ Reason.com, for October issue
Book review of Maroon Nation: A History of Revolutionary Haiti, by Johnhenry Gonzalez, Yale University Press, 302 pages, $40
How former slaves built an autonomous, self-sufficient, and nearly stateless society in the mountains of Haiti, and how they lost it
DENVER — In most American cities, white residents live near parks, trees and baseball fields, while communities of color are left with concrete and the heat that comes with it. Now, in a push that could provide a road map for other cities, officials in Denver are working to rectify that historical inequity.
The effort, one of a handful around the country, has been bolstered by an environmental tax that added tens of millions of dollars to the city budget. It involves purchasing land for new parks, repairing derelict playgrounds, adding recreation centers and planting trees in areas where shade is sparse.
By Sarah O'Brien @ CNBC.com, Sept. 29
Emergency 911 systems were down for more than an hour on Monday in towns and cities across 14 U.S. states. The outages led many news outlets to speculate the problem was related to Microsoft‘s Azure web services platform, which also was struggling with a widespread outage at the time. However, multiple sources tell KrebsOnSecurity the 911 issues stemmed from some kind of technical snafu involving Intrado and Lumen, two companies that together handle 911 calls for a broad swath of the United States.
Orlando's once-booming leisure and hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the just-announced Disney job cuts there will make it worse. Union foodbank was set up for 200 families; last weekend had 800 lined up. More details here:https://t.co/QnDBllyfUI— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) September 29, 2020
Op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg who practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
There is a reason the best GOP election lawyer in the country "retired" just a couple months before the #2020Election - my guess is he couldn't stomach the hypocrisy he would have needed.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:38pm
Joe sez:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:40pm
Drumpf sez:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:43pm
Daniel Dale will live fact check as far as possible on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:14pm
And Biden campaign is going to do live spin/war room, having procured quite the Twitter handle:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 9:49pm
More from Luntz's focus group of 16 undecideds @ Vox:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:34am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:01pm
My only comment:
More than an hour in, Trump never speaks to the camera, only to Wallace, he's debating with Wallace and his questions every single time.
Rarely has he talked directly to Biden, either, he refers to him in the third person. Though he listens to Biden's statements with an angry face (as if he is watching him on TV.) Trump talks only about himself and his record, not the nation.
Joe tries very hard to return to talking and looking at the audience every single time, talking to the voter and what the nation needs.
Trump talks about what he wants to see happen. It's a selling-a-dictator-vision approach. Not any different than like, a Limbaugh lecture.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:10pm
Jon Meachem:
hehehehehehe:
Biden clearly disavowed "The Green New Deal":
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:31pm
Who will be insane enough to want to be a moderator of any future debate?
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:37pm
Brian Stelter of CNN's "Reliable Sources" has whipped out a piece on the moderator problem:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:06am
Mike Murphy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:51pm
No sympathy for Beau Biden.
It is what it is because Trump is who he is.
Wallace could not calm Trump down,
I agree other moderators may opt out.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:53pm
Trump could not condemn white supremacists.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:59pm
Kamala Harris was just interviewed right now by Brian Williams on MSNBC. I noticed that she couldn't hold back laughter during answering nearly every question.
Carville next, said it was hard to get through it even for him: "tough television, wuff!" Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:05pm
Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
Deja vu all over again.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:10pm
I agree:
which suggests: Trump as always, made everything about Trump! He's just plain amazingly insidious! And a reminder that he and his fans are not going away even if leaving office. So somehow the world has to learn to deal with this, for want of a better description, his postmodern style domination of narrative and fans that fall for that. Others will have learned from him how to do this and may end up doing it more skillfully.
Edit to add: was telling that Carville said all of the panel with all their combined experience, they haven't a clue how to handle this. It's a totally new system if people continue to do this.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:24pm
really, how'd he do that?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:04am
The white supremacists got the message. Stand back and Stand by.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-refuses-to-condemn-white-supremacists-says-this-is-not-a-right-wing-problem?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:32pm
Interesting developing, bears watching for more analysis:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:09am
Maggie Haberman retweeted, sounds right to me:
(This is also why the protesters into personally bullying these demographics are using counter-productive tactics, as roving bands of mini bullies replacing the big bully is not exactly inspiring of "get out and vote." And like it or not, no matter the intent, they are basically pro-order and anti-chaos. Causing chaos is exciting and desirable when you don't have anything to do; they mostly have stuff to do.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:20am
Touchy feely Joe is basically a feature with women, not a bug.
It's only some men who find the Stepford wife thing appealing. Ok maybe Anne Coulter types too, but she like makes herself the exception not the rule.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:26am
Good pivot to covid, covid, covid, redirect from the culture wars:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:30am
Rare instance of Nate Silver waxing macro:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:38am
Bill Kristol appalled:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:59am
Mary Trump:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:11am
NYTimes is being more critical of Trump than WaPo with their headlines on the debate:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:23am
FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll:
Disheartening, I know, that we still have such a large percentage of politically-interested people who think that a performance like Trump's last night is "winning".
But strikes me-DOH-that many of us had been in denial about them, as when before Trump came along, we were interacting with them on the internets, we knew they were there the whole time, it's just we fled to places where a moderator (or social media tools) kept the bullies away from us!
As far as the election is concerned, it was never required that a lot of people change their minds (after all, Hillary won the majority vote); with the Electoral College situation, it's those very few swings in the very few swing states that are always the problem.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:27pm
It's always the knee-jerk narcissism first and foremost, whoever supports him he doesn't want to dis.
And that's why he tries to walk things back like this, too, to keep as many that were fans that might be offended.
It's always to keep as large of a ratings audience as possible, not ideological.
This is why he still turns around and tries to woo African-American conservatives too.
So to the question of is he racist or is he a believer in white supremacy, to just say yes is not fulling understanding what he does. He is neither really, he's a believer in Trump supremacy, that he's smarter and better than anyone else and deserves adoration for that reason.
So any group that offers the adoration, he doesn't want to lose them. But he also doesn't want to turn off another supporting group that might not like another one. The are all fine people!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:25pm