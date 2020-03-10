Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
John Stuart Mill was one of the original thought leaders on the Western concept of "freedom".
https://www.utilitarianism.com/ol/one.html
"Freedom" is a word used to justify not wearing a mask during a pandemic
Mill noted the following:
In “On Liberty,” he wrote that liberty (or freedom) means “doing as we like, subject to such consequences as may follow, without impediment from our fellow creatures, as long as what we do does not harm them even though they should think our conduct foolish, perverse or wrong.”
By the NYTimes Editorial Board, Oct. 16. (Tweet by the former editor of The Financial Times.)
How to write an editorial: a blistering demolition of Donald J Trump’s Presidency and what is at stake for American democracy https://t.co/tOrRPOoeGO— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 17, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:32pm
small "crowd", looks like nearly as many media people as protesters, note the singers are not wearing masks:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:19am
very disgusting children on both sides playing army for cameras, only a little difference from what Drumpf does all the time:
Go home, act like shitheads on the internet if your beliefs are sincere, if they are not, there's always video games.
What does being on the street have to do with anything except requiring taxpayers to pay for security to watch your silly antics renacting the Sharks vs. the Jets, so you don't hurt each other and clean up the messes you make. Selfish narcissistic s.o.b.'s Send them bills for the costs.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:05pm
Hilarious irony, I thought the whole idea when this started out was to object to the need for so many police but without they might kill each other, so....
SEND THEM ALL A BILL!!! There's a pandemic going on and property owners aren't going to be paying their taxes like they used to.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:00am
Just another example today in Texas. Without cops, the assaulter would be free to assault more protesters:
I mean really, this is getting too fucking absurd.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:08am
just for the heck of it here's a shot from tonight's so very serious revolutionary activities
The building there that they have been targeting lately is Federa,l HHS, and used for ICE detainment purposes. So they get HHS Federal guards to bait if they go there.
(Yes, they are fighting HHS, the same place that says right wing extremists are the problem. Cause, you know, Feds are the real fascists. ICE's reputation helps, of course. But it's not ICE that are sent out to deal with them, its HHS protection. The local police are just pigs, so boring, their older brother went to high school with some of them...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 3:04am
The light's better in the day...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:03am
Sor far this eve, protesters are celebrating
Columbus DayThe Day of Indigenous Rage by pulling down statues of Abraham Lincoln & Teddy Roosevelt in downtown Portland:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:12am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:57pm
Hmm, it was a pure lily white crew arrested on Saturday nite, look pretty youthful, too:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:08pm
Out of towners (including one with a loaded firearm) come in to wreck the place and tear down some statues, supposedly lefties, ostensibly to support indigenous peoples's protest, but maybe more like to get national media attention and perhaps from the President of the U.S. while running for re-election:
Multnomah County DA: Some face criminal charges from Portland riot
by KATU Staff Monday, October 12th 2020, with photos and video of damage
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:15am
Let's learn more about these two guys, shall we?
Here's Brandon who drives a van equipped with chains to pull down statues
Booking Information SWIS ID825997
Name Bartells, Brandon
Age 38
Gender Male
Race White
Height 6 ft 0 in
Arresting Agency Portland Police, Other
Booking Date10/11/2020 11:46 PM
And here's Malik who is from Indiana but apparently likes to attend violent protests, so came to Portland, he also likes break the windows of museums and shops and carry a loaded weapon:
Booking Information SWIS ID825999
Name Muhamad, Malik Fard
Age 23
Gender Male
Race Black
Height 5 ft 7 in
Arresting Agency Portland Police, Other
Booking Date10/12/2020 01:24 AM
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:35am
In addition, we learn here that the police were drawn to the Historical Society neighborhood by report of gun shots, by someone into a closed cafe and by an 18-yr. old former juvie on parole....BUT THAT AN FBI AGENT in plainclothes in the crowd noticed Malik in particular
Man firing gun in SE Portland drew officers from Sunday night’s downtown protest, Portland’s police chief says
Updated Oct 12, 7:48 PM By Maxine Bernstein | The Oregonian/OregonLive
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:15am
BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE. A real kicker. ABOUT BRANDON with the van accused of pulling down the statues. Brandon was being watched by Homeland Security. AND turns out BRANDON WAS ALSO IN KENOSHA for the Jacob Blake protests and was cited for breaking curfew there. Brandon really gets around to all the protests!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:16am
Follow the money - who's paying these hoods?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:17am
Also, an overall picture comment. If you read the full Oregonian article by Bernstein, lots of evidence there that once again, Joe is right: Joe Biden, Oct. 5: they need more money, not less, they need increased budgets
They couldn't handle the shit going on in both neighborhoods, chief says it right there.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:55am
no words left:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:03am
Contrast & compare
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 7:12am