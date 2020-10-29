Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Just published @ScienceMagazine. >30,000 people w/mild to moderate #COVID19 have excellent IgG antibody titers for several months. No disappearing act. Importanthttps://t.co/4kCZY8qcmo @MountSinaiNYC @FatimaAmanat @DrDavidReich @florian_krammer @IcahnMountSinai et al— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 28, 2020
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
Breaking News: An ex-Homeland Security official, Miles Taylor, reveals he was the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed describing a “resistance” in the administration.https://t.co/ulkMBxrwby— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2020
New Cato national survey finds that self‐censorship is on the rise in the United States. Nearly two-thirds—62%—of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive. The share of Americans who self‐censor has risen several points since 2017 when 58% of Americans agreed with this statement. These fears cross partisan lines. Majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.
Trump, Oct 27: Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe’s shot, “Let’s go Kamala, are you get ready?” Most liberal person in the Senate.
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
I cannot emphasize enough how much McConnell's actions on Garland and Barrett have radicalized Democratic senators.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 26, 2020
As I've argued before, McConnell's single most consequential legacy may be what he convinces Senate Democrats to do: https://t.co/loRap0bV2z https://t.co/byejXlQh8n
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
