Shift in San Francisco politics serves as warning from Asian American voters to Democrats in 2024
[....] “Something turned on during the pandemic and lit a fire,” said Jue, a Chinese American mother of two girls, ages 3 and 5, living on the west side of San Francisco. Throughout the pandemic, Jue watched as violent hate crimes against Asian Americans brought fear to the community with not enough response from local law enforcement or prosecutors. As the school closures wore on and on in California, Jue saw her local school board discuss progressive policy issues like renaming schools ahead of focusing on simply returning students to the classroom.
Jue, who generally considers herself a Democrat, recalled her anger at liberal local politicians.
“They care about policies that don’t really help someone who just lives in the city and just want to be safe, who wants their kids to be educated well,” she said. “They forgot the core problems for regular people. I wanted to do something to try to change and take that power back. It was fear and frustration, a lot of frustration, that I turned into action.”
Her involvement began with stuffing envelopes for recall campaigns against the district attorney and several school board members and then grew – she even appeared in Chinese language campaign ads for a moderate Democrat running for city supervisor.
It was a political awakening replicated to varying degrees by other Asian Americans in San Francisco, resulting in a series of political upheavals in one of the United States’ most progressive cities – including a moderate White man unseating a progressive Chinese American incumbent for supervisor of the majority-Asian American Sunset District
California activists warn that these shifts in the politics of San Francisco – a place that has long been a beacon for progressives – are a signal to national Democrats ahead of 2024 that the party needs a course correction with the fastest growing racial group in the US – Asian Americans [....]
more, my underlining:
Core values for immigrant communities are not the same as those of elite, educated, white 'woke" liberals, even if they claim to be thinking of 'oppressed' p.o.c. The woke crap they learned at college is actually WRONG, and furthermore, self-defeating politically. (You don't have to believe me, ask Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the only two Democrats in modern times to win the presidency and be re-elected to 2nd terms. Furthermore, the left 'woke' help fuel the predominance of conservative Republican nut cases, they couldn't get the traction they do without left woke prompting them.)
Here's a little discussion on "The binary sucks"; looks like mostly white folks so far -
hello it's actually the snotty elites who have to wake up:
^ said more brutally, cause I'm sick of this shit (and had to deal with it personally in Manhattan during shithead liberal Mayor Dinkins, a situation that declined only a little bit during Giuliani but which Bloomberg cleaned up pronto):
professional advocates for the homeless lie! if you want to be nice you can call it spin rather than lies! they like to fancy that they are Jesus saving the lowly. Of course no one will go to a shelter with 'those other losers' unless you force them to go to a shelter! They rather stay in a tent on the street or sleep under your mailboxes because then can still deny the reality of the situation they are in.
Because they don't want to be made to face their failures, they don't want to admit they have sunk as low as 'those other guys', which in actuality they have. Meanwhile, their professional advocates want the rest of us to pay for an apartment for them, so they can supposedly work out their problems. Well, most won't work out their problems, unfortunately, if advocates keep enabling them! Like alcoholics, they have to "hit rock bottom" before they confront their problems. Hitting rock bottom for those already on the street (not those still like living in their car or some such) means: FORCE THEM TO GO TO A SHELTER. Giving them permanent free apartments? They'll NEVER get better, why should they?
Note "over the past decade". So it's not just about Trump.
