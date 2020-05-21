The pressure is on to "reopen" the economy (a misnaming of what needs to happen). The vision of what that means and the reality that will continue to evolve are in vast conflict. However, regardless of vision, there is a harsh reality that few seem to understand.

It is more dangerous to be out in public now than at any time since January 22, when we first became aware that there was one person with the virus in the U.S.

How many reading this are saying "Say WHAT!?"

This is a reality that I (and most who are at high risk for this virus) have lived with over the brief but endless, course of this pandemic: every day there are more people exposed to and potentially shedding this virus than the day before. This will be the case until there is an effective and safe vaccine and enough people have received that vaccine to make this no longer a "novel" virus. This is especially true in those areas where the virus is on the increase, but the sad reality is that it only takes one person moving around high traffic areas to be a "super spreader" infecting hundreds, if not thousands, of people. This is the case in Seoul, South Korea where there had not been any known new infections for four days. and then a young man unknowingly shedding the virus went to several nightclubs:

I watch people swarming out, frustrated at containment and restrictions. The overwhelming majority not using any type of mask nor following physical distancing guidelines. I see some with masks, worn incorrectly, with their nose sticking out above the mask, or even down under their chin. The reality is that the virus can enter our system through eyes, nose, or mouth (or I assume, an open wound).

I am disturbed that people somehow seem to think that the pandemic is over. I have no idea why they would think that other than the magical thinking of president Trump. Trump has given up on even containment of the virus (as that would require testing which would uncover more of those infected and those numbers would look bad for him) and urges (armed) "liberation" and sending "warriors" out to restore the economy - certain losses will be necessary, collateral damage in military-bureaucratic parlance. Do you want to be collateral damage?

Taking Precautions to Lower the Odds of Being Collateral Damage

As the pandemic drags on (and I imagine we are looking at years, not months) we are going to have to enter the public space for one reason or another. I know folks on dagblog are well-versed in taking adequate protection, but I'll throw this in anyway. So what can you do to protect yourself and those around you?

Wear what protective gear that you can - mask, goggles (or wrap-around glasses to be less conspicuous), gloves, head covering, and outer clothing that can be removed. Overalls could be the new fashion statement.

Carry hand sanitizer and wipes with you.

Keep your distance, particularly from anyone who is not wearing a mask or is coughing, sneezing, yelling, or singing. Yes, singing and sneezing both broadcast particles further faster than talking or coughing,

When you get home, remove shoes and outer layers of clothing and go immediately to the shower.

For purchases that you make while out, or ordered, decontaminate them with soapy water, alcohol, or disinfectant. I have a spray bottle of soapy water and drying rags outside my door, and I spray down all packages and content (and my shoes).

I don't encourage eating out, but especially avoid buffets, salad and soup bars.

Encourage friends and family to follow the same careful strategy as yourself and you will soon have a group with whom you can interact - with due caution.

Please remember that this is a novel virus. That means that we don't know much about it, and are learning (hopefully) as we go along. If you are watching the news then you are aware that there are new manifestations and consequences of Covid-19 being reported on a regular basis, and some of those are happening well after exposure. This is a dangerous virus and it will likely mutate over time. We are a long way from out of the woods with this pandemic. And one more thing. An infection anywhere is an infection everywhere with a pandemic.

Be careful out there - and hold onto your patience.