97,417 U.S. deaths from coronavirus 2020 via The New York Times Updated May 24, 2020, 2:07 P.M. E.T.

compare chart from April 28 NationalGeographic.com, deaths:

War of 1812 (1812-1815) 2,260

War in Afghanistan (since 2001): 2,445

Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 2,446

9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001): 2,977

War in Iraq (2003-2010): 4,431

Revolutionary War (1775-1783): 4,435

Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 13,283

Korean War (1950-53) : 36,574

World War I (1917-1918): 53,402

Vietnam War (1964-1975): 58,220

Coronavirus pandemic as of May 24 (2020): 97,417

World War II (1942-1945): 291,557

Civil War (1861-1865) 498,332



And still the top killer so far, added from CDC.gov,

estimated U.S. deaths from Spanish Flu Pandemic (1918-1919):