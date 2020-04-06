Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” one top official said.
By Marc Kaputo and Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, June 4
[....] “Clearly, he’s made a lot of changes the way candidates do during the primary process, but he kept moving left and fell off the deep end,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, the umbrella organization for Police Benevolent Association chapters.
“For Joe Biden, police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” Johnson said. “But it seems in his old age, for whatever reason, he’s writing a sad final chapter when it comes to supporting law enforcement.” [...]
Though many police tend to lean to the right politically, the criticism from the National Association of Police Organizations is new. NAPO endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 because of Biden’s presence on the ticket, Johnson said.
But the Obama-Biden reelection in 2012 marked a watershed political year in the relationship between law enforcement and the Democratic Party. More than eight months before Obama’s reelection, the Black Lives Matter movement began in response to the shooting death of a black Florida teenager [...] BLM made police brutality, systemic racism and the 1994 crime bill top issues for progressives in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.
While under fire from the left, police increasingly became more Republican, said Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police and former in-house lobbyist for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who worked closely with Biden on the crime bill and other legislation.
“There are two evolutions in two directions. On law-and-order issues, Biden was right of center: the ‘94 crime bill, the Brady law and enhanced penalties. But as time has gone by, his positions have moderated, moderated, moderated to where we are today, where he would not be considered a law-and-order guy in the sense that law enforcement sees it,” Pasco said.
“Also, as time has gone by, the law enforcement community — especially the rank and file — has become far more conservative. Today, the FOP and other labor groups are far less open to addressing gun control issues, things that traditionally they supported and that Biden worked very closely and successfully with them on.” For instance, Pasco said, [....]
Comments
Cuomo's going in another direction:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 11:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 11:22pm
Both go full toilet
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5ed9a813c5b612ac98d2e5b7
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 1:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 1:51am
Law enforcement is not winning friends. What is the legal basis for seizing masks?
M4BL, the coalition that created the masks was criticized for being too willing to align itself with the Democratic Party. Violence does not come to mind.
https://www.leftvoice.org/bring-blm-back-to-the-streets-a-critique-of-the-m4bl-platform
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:19am
Cynical me is seeing much evidence on local TV news and in videos on the internet that the 8 pm curfew in NYC is working out to the benefit of the more organized young protestors as to enabling them to practice the basics of non-violent protest theory, to get police to crack down and elicit sympathetic support from subsequent media coverage of the crackdown.
It was enacted by Gov. Cuomo executive order Tuesday night for Tues. through Sunday and De Blasio agreed. After all the looting occured on the weekend and with an 11 pm curfew on Monday after the protestors went home. The purpose was clearly to free the cops to pursue looters coming after the protesters went home. And to enable a period of time for property owners to board up and otherwise protect their property. Which had mostly been left unprotected and abandoned and unattacked (amazingly) for months while lockdown was going on.
So now there's this 8pm curfew. And the cops have to enforce it. So the more sophisticated and organized groups of protestors make it a point to start marches late near curfew time, to advertise when and where they will be to get the attention of cops and the media and then they purposefully stay past curfew. (The media all turns to life coverage of these particular protests at 8 pm. It is all set up to see the violence as cops try to enforce the curfew.
Which then gets the protesters sympathy from the media coverage, both MSM and social media.
Strikingly, they aren't fighting back. Unlike the type of bar room brawl fights between protestors and police I saw earlier in the protests coming from Brooklyn.
And police are under direct orders to enforce curfew. As far as protestors are concerned, the more violent the police get about it and the more innocent and non violent the protesters look, the better.
In NYC (though not elsewhere, even elsewhere in NY state) the confrontation is all around curfew. Last night in the Bronx this was the scenario. A large bunch of protesters who did not look like South Bronx inhabitants held a protest in the South Bronx and intentionally stayed after curfew. That's where the police baton work happened. Earlier in the day, though, Bronx NY1 TV news coverage showed a montage of all manner of local daytime protest activities, obviously held by locals who are not very experienced at protesting, i.e., prayer and poetry circle in Van Cortlandt Park, which had little or no police presence and obeyed the curfew and experienced no drama.
The latter has not at all been effective for social news and media in order to get sympathy and attention. To do that you have to break curfew and elicit police crackdown. The pros coming from outside the hood are doing that. (T me, it seems the recent protests in Manhattan are the same thing and they are organized from Brooklyn, as there aren't that many residents of the protesting type in Manhattan right now)They got what they wanted: police cracking down pictures; attention from national news like Chris Hayes; police supporting sound bits from Cuomo and DeBlasio; national public seeing aggressive police tactics against peaceful protestors who are nonetheless breaking the law (curfew).
The end goal? I don't know. And I'm remaining open minded about whether it's smart or dumb.
I do want to say this much: Bronx is not "burning", not at all. It's got a population of 1.5 million and the huge majority are obeying curfew and don't want their shops looted. Do they like police? Well there's a big division, some groups hate looting so much that they do (especially recent immigrant communities like Dominicans and Albanians) And others don't at all (low income in NYCHA projects) but are holding peaceful little protests in the daytime unattended by major police presence. It's these pros who are eliciting the police abuse. On purpose, by intentionally breaking curfew peacefully.
So far Cuomo and DeBlasio now coming out in support of police enforcing their curfew. I honestly don't know how cynical that is.
Is supposed to be over Sunday. Giving business property owners time to protect their property. We are also supposed to state Stage 1 opening on Monday, too. (Nearby counties are going to Stage 2 and have had no curfew and no violence problems.) We'll see.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 3:43pm
P.S. Important to note that Stage 1 reopening of Manhattan is bound to be a big fail. People who don't absolutely have to go there are not going to go there. The subway is the only efficient way to get there and no one wants to get on it and they haven't solved that problem. Anyone who has a second home or another place to stay is still there and not in Manhattan and is not required to come back will not come back yet. There's no way to feed a lot of people coming back. The restaurants are mostly too small to practice social distancing and make a profit. People will drive there for a certain activity and leave.
It is still basically an empty stage for police and protestors who walked over the bridges from Brooklyn or who are diehard lefties with rent-controlled apts. in the Village, to act out kabuki.
It is less of a target for nighttime looters now, though, as business owners will have had time to secure their property. (Funny, a tour of my hood in the Bronx yesterday showed the most aggressive boarding up was at the medical clinics! Made no sense--i.e., Columbia Doctors, Pediatric Walk In clinic, those type of places all had plywood covering the front with big black lettering 'WE'RE STILL OPEN!" Some chain stores too, i.e, Rite-Aid but not Walgreen's.)
I suspect upscale areas of D.C. is a similar situation? I do have anecdotals of people leaving their tonier living spaces in town for environs elsewhere quite some time ago if at all possible. Because there's no there there, there was no life, it was empty.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 3:58pm
to give an idea of what's going on in Manhattan--here's what Saks Fifth Avenue did after Macy's was heavily looted, those guys standing in front are guards with attack dogs:
Here's what the Chelsea art gallery district downtown was doing:
I have friends who rent teeny private gallery spaces to work in on upper floors on the East Side. They have basically abandoned them, one told me she can't bear to go to Manhattan anymore, it makes her burst into tears.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 4:11pm
Were you impressed with the pride and professionalism of NYC cops at their mission to both safeguard peaceful protesting citizens and keeping one step ahead of looters to protect property?
by NCD on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 4:37pm
No. I am no fan of rank and file NYPD. It's just that simple with that. They are not good at what they do. They neither serve well nor protect well. On the other hand, I think we do have a few good higher echelon segments, i.e., anti-terror; the statisticians who have worked long hard and smart to reduce crime rate...
Above is more talking about the plans and possible agendas of the other players.
But the point you bring up also brings up this point raised by many: who wants to be a cop? How do we go from here, what's going on now, to decent people wanting to take a job as a cop?
Just like > who is going to want to go into medicine if when you're working you have to wear a hazmat suit and have little personal interaction with patients? What kind of people would chose that?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 4:49pm
Also, if I have not adequately expressed my cynicism about defense of the cops by Cuomo and De Blasio, let me do so here, right now. It is allout cynical and untruthful pandering for a reason I don't understand yet. We don't understand yet why they are doing this dishonest thing.
BUT BUT BUT are you 100% sure that Biden has honestly changed from cop supporter to cop criticizer?
It's all the same here. Politicians in governing roles all must support "law and order" in some way or another, don't they? If anarchy is to be the answer, they make themselves obsolete, too!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 4:55pm
Policing is a local issue. NYC and apparently Buffalo, where they left the 75 year old guy with a brain injury, unconscious, and at risk for airway obstruction by relapse of his tongue as he was on his back, seem frankly a danger to the citizenry. Minneapolis no better. There is no accountability, the cop unions and legislators have made it that way. Citizens would be safer if some of these cops never left the precinct offices. Cull the city police forces by 1/3 to 1/2, - raise pay for the rest, heighten performance requirements and mandatory educational levels for them, and you might get a better more effective force. (4 thug cops for a bad $20 w/Floyd? too many cops, too many bad cops with nothing to do but abuse or kill)
by NCD on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:28pm
policing is a local issue
Maybe that is true but this protest movement and national politicians and media reacting to it have made it a national issue dominating not just the country's attention but also a lot of attention across the globe.
everybody's kids want to go to be part of the hippest thing to do, medical people are saying fuddgeabout what we said a few weeks ago, get out and join the gang, the news shows talk about nothing else, every politician is put on the spot about what he thinks, artists are afraid to talk about any art they might be making in secret that does not address George Floyd's death, advertising people are rushing to create new campaigns that address black lives matter, over 50% of Americans tell the pollster it's okay to burn a police station if you have a corrupt situation....
ETC.
P.S. Found the Albany cop video horrifying in the "thin blue line" aspect in that the immediate instinct of the one cop next to him was to bend down and attend to the injured victim but then on second thought he righted himself to continue with the military-like mission of his colleagues, whatever it was. "To protect and serve" or "to conduct military expeditions", which is it? Made me think of how military guys argue that it's stupid of politicians to make them do police and peacekeeping actions in other countries, as that is not what the military is for nor is it what they are trained to do. There's your problem right there: are they police or are they soldiers?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:42pm
The National Guard came to the injured man's aid.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:45pm
Well they are supposed to be working as the soldiers, how ironic is that?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 5:48pm
Let me correct, it was state police who rendered aide.
Note 57 officers resigned from the Buffalo police special squad because they object to the offending officers being suspended.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/06/05/buffalo-officers-suspended-shoving-man/
Same overall idea. The Buffalo police have a subset who feels above the law.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 6:22pm
Is there any other job, occupation or profession in the country where 57 of your cohorts would resign because 'on the job' you brutally shoved a 75 year old, saw him crack his skull on concrete, walked by, lied about it in your official report and then .... were, brace yourself, suspended, temporarily..!! Who would other than cops?
Says a lot about them. The entire 57 should be terminated, not just from the (elite?) 'emergency patrol', but the police force.
by NCD on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 7:38pm
This is an old white guy. Blacks harassed by police departments are canaries in the coal. They know they are being filmed and they don't care. Note that one cop ran to stop the filming of the event. Police intentionally shot "less lethal" weapons at the press. There is reason for concern.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:23pm
well the more detail you guys add about that case, it just seems pretty damn clear to me as an outlier that doesn't really apply to all the other problems at large. This was a special squad of yahoos, a really stupid idea-the SWAT team thing like in the movies--was a stupid idea to begin with, have a military-like squad for special ops--which attracts assholes with masculinity and band of brothers issues--and probably had some yahoo ex-military guy training them as well. Big fail; good riddance.
But that doesn't solve the problem of people feeling regular police forces not serving and protecting but unfairly profiling, dissing, abusing and hurting. And the same's unions talking like they are the ones that are the victims.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:25pm
DC cops pull college students from car. 6 officers fired
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/atlanta-officers-charged-students-car_n_5ed67c37c5b6e8198b5d2948
Salt Lake Citt push down a guy using a cane
https://www.abc4.com/news/salt-lake-city-protests/man-with-cane-speaks-out-after-being-pushed-down-by-officer-in-riot-gear/
LAPD use batons against peaceful protesters
https://abc7.com/lapd-video-batons-protest/6231194/
Richmond police fire tear gas into peaceful crowd.
https://wtop.com/virginia/2020/06/richmond-mayor-faces-angry-crowd-after-tear-gas-used/
In each case the police lied about the events
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:16pm
for chrissakes there was no need to throw all those links at me, you're doing your straw man thing again and it's insulting. Try to read some nuance into what people are trying to honestly discuss here, don't keep trying to make us into your strawman. If you don't get what we are saying, don't make it up.
I know that's going on elsewhere. I was pointing out that this one was a special forces unit, probably specifically trained to attack like soldiers, stay on mission and to ignore civilian "collateral damage". And now they are gone, and good riddance to bad rubbish, was a stupid idea.
YES exactly all those others! They are not solved. Those are regular police. I SAID those need addressing instead, that's exactly what I was saying.
All police forces in a big entity are not alike, and do not have the same duties, might not even have anything to do with the public, you get that?
It is sooooo aggravating how you try to make everything into a simplistic us vs. them division and obliterating any nuance or complications. Nothing is ever solved that way except with allout war.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:45pm
No strawman
Officers who have contact with the public are the ones under discussion
In each case when the offenders lied, there was no pushback from their fellow officers.
It was only the existence of video that changed the story told by the police.
It is not only the special units.
NYPD turned their backs on de Blasio
Minneapolis police walked out on their mayor because he criticized the department
It does come down to us versus them.
Advances were made in Newark by addressing the issue head on
There was no allout war
I do not understand your anger.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:59pm
really, what was the point of all those links? Police = evil liars. everyone else = good truthtellers? Childishly simplistic to glump them all together! Requires little thought about anything in detail, not going to solve anything. Next court case, go in and tell the judge this cop is lying and was violent. And say: see I know because here's the links of other violent cops lying. You know what the judge is going to say to that? Puhleez just stop. Solves nothing. Is actually a logical fallacy to do what you just did.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:54pm
The action of the unit was to lie. The action is no different than that of other aggressive officers. Police fired pellets on news crews. Aggression and not telling the truth is common.
My comments are about the police. Police unions are backing the aggressive officers. For some reason you see my comments as a personal attack. It is not about you, it is about police culture.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:39pm
This thread I just ran across struck me as perfectly representative of NYC. Again, I don't think much of the NYPD, at the same time I wouldn't want to have to police NYC, it is far from the kumbaya place depicted in some fantasies:
she continues with many more tweeted replies here
https://twitter.com/monaeltahawy/status/1268975903578755073
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 9:10pm
Yeah, was amazed at a blog piece on The Root or similar that made it sound like White people invented this slave trade thing, which rather ignores the history of slavery except for a small slice of human history. And of course it's not just anti-black racism that we open up, but all the abused minorities of the world. Long time coming, but how far will we get this wave?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:43am
Garcetti in LA apparently coming out on the anti-police side?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 6:03pm
It's pretty common knowledge that cops Are often dicks but do a dangerous, needed job. We will not weed out dicks - we need strictures and policies in pláče to make policing less dickish and more "neighborly" whole making it less dangerous (for police and the people theyre sworn to protect). Cops *Are* civilians. Militarizing the police Is an anti-democratic counterpoductive approach.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:48am