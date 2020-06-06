Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There is a Canadian lawyer blogger on Youtube which I have started listening to since about a month ago. This afternoon, 6-5-20] at 5:00 Mountain time Viva Frei has a live feed program with a frequent guest, Robert Barnes. who is also a lawyer. There is real time member feedback. Some of Barnes conclusions are certainly controversial but I think they are well represented in an informative and interesting format. Teaser: I heard a theory once suggesting that OJ was innocent and offering a story as plausible as most crime novels. Barnes has said, I believe, that he believes OJ is innocent and is expected to talk about that as well as current news issues, Flynn and Floyd. It will remain available in full and probably short segments tomorrow.
Comments
Thanks for the link. I have heard of Frei on other live chats. I quickly took a look and subscribed. I liked the info that I peaked at. They verified what I have found out about the Flynn case. I haven't paid too much attention into the Floyd case. When I get time today I will listen to it. .
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:18am
F. Lee
https://highline.huffingtonpost.com/article/now-we-re-talking/f-lee-bailey/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:38am