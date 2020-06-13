Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Comments
Next up: the idolatry meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am
oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm
Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm
Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:
And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm
He doesnt seem to care
Is he strategic? I still dont know.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm
It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm
Pls r-read mine. Is it strategic? Is it working?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:38pm
Proof that The Lincoln Project really does think along those lines, like it or not:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm
One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donktum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:
I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm
more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help
:
I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:01pm
#ByeIvanka (along with #NepotismBarbie) trending on Twitter, based on a campaign with this video by MeidasTouch/ActBue:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:09am
Idunno, Twitter suspended me over a week ago, prolly saying something impolite about Javanka's $82mill. Of course they never say why - it's a Kafkaesque ritual of "identify the crime that we'll convict you of, guilty assumed"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 2:24am
They usually suspend right leaning posts. My account is tied to my food blog so I follow people that have different political views but are also foodies. I behave myself and stay out of the politics in that sand box. I think twitter thought police get paid by piece work. Rule of thumb is always have more than one twitter account. Insurance for when you get banned for something you have no idea what is was?
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 3:58am
Oh i do, just dont have all the contacts on that one, And dont express my opinion the same way.
I think i may have referred to Javanka taking that $82 million off the taxpayer/donors/beguiling foreign entities along with trademarks before meeting with Xi as a type of prostitution (using nicer euphemisms, not completely crass) and copied her in on the dialogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 4:35am
I'm in good company, it seems...
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2020/jun/27/twitter-closes-graham-linehan-account-after-trans-comment
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:01pm
There is no rhyme nor reason to suspension on Twitter. I follow this very sweet lady in New Zealand, she is a more-than-full-time volunteer archivist for the local historical society. She mostly posts tons of interesting things she is finding and scanning as she does her work. Then she also tweets sometimes on personal life struggles, some serious health issues that she is handicapped by and how lockdown has made it even harder. And she throws in tweets about her two cats as well. Rarely touches on any politics. Sometimes ever so vaguely support for political correctness.They kept suspending her over a couple months. She thought it was about her tweeting too much! (If that's a rule, why not apply it to Trump, he beats her record for sure.) Made zero sense.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:07pm
This is happening all over the place. I see it on you tube also. You only have to use the wrong word and you get flagged. I watch a pleasant lady on YT that lives in a old trailer with a very small income. She does some very interesting crafts, gardening, cheap cooking and food preservation. She depends on the income from her channel. She had to stop reading her grandmother's daily diary from WWII and was told they would demonetize her because she tied a kerchief on her head to keep her long hair back. She had to go through an appeal and was able to convince them that the kerchief was not because of religious reasons. I would skim through some of her videos just to get to the diary because it was really interesting account of life in a Mennonite community in Eastern Pa. during the war. At the same time she was getting hit with trolls in the comment section. She got her income back from the channel and the trolls finally went away.
They did try to ban Trump on twitter. They took the account all down but that only lasted a few hours. My guess there were some phone calls from the White House lawyers and FCC that convinced them to put it all back and keep their hands off of Trump's tweets. Twitter is just a platform like the telephone company. and protected under the same laws. Only they have been pushing the envelope to act more like a publisher than a platform. I think in the near future we are going to see some changes in the communication laws redefining where on line companies will fall under FCC laws.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 7:56pm
I know there are groups that go through posts of large account that they don't like to find things to get the accounts banned.
Parlor is picking up users from twitter because of all the banning of large accounts.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:40pm
FWIW, don't know how true--The Brits I follow on Twitter-mostly artists or art-related types liberal but far from P.C.-they have been making jokes about Parlor for a couple weeks already that it is just a refuge for the right-wing idiots and clowns, been making serious fun of it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 6:59pm
They can make fun of it all they want. Like I said up thread the conservatives are tired of the banning. I know better than to underestimate the size of that group. It has grown since the 2016 election and has become probably the majority in our country.
These are the nice people who go to Trump rallies and go out of their way to make Democrats feel welcome at those rallies. They don't believe the polls that show Biden leading with a wide margin. They look around in their towns and don't see any Biden signs for President. It makes them wonder if Trump is really right about fake news. Law and order is important to them and they see Democratic run states and cities allowing rioting to go on far too long. That makes them doubt the leadership of the Democratic party and finds it easy to agree with Trump's nick names he gives the leadership on the left.
Those right wing idiots and clowns encourage their followers to not take their word as gospel, but to do their own research and make up their own minds.That does appeal to the 40% in the middle and lets them have their independence of political thought. The people who have put their money into Parlor sees an opportunity on the right. They are marketing it in that direction to get it up and running.
It just baffles me, as to why the DNC hasn't competed for the independent voter at their level of independence
I am just calling it as I see it. Yes, I did check out Parlor a few days ago.
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 10:44pm
momoe, since you are interested in Parlor, I just ran across this, thought I would share it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:59am
Lincoln Project list in which I suspect the order of the list is according to which topics they think are the most fruitful for changing votes away from Trump:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:18pm
a most amazing thing!!! hope is alive.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 7:47pm
The way you get disaffected GOP votes, some of these things are just so simple! Run a decent person for president and have him pin an American flag on a decent black kid who is respectful to grownups. It's just not that hard:
Reminds me of how Obama, running for president early in 2008, was refusing to wear a flag pin in his lapel because he thought it trivial and stupid. He finally gave in to shut up the yammering, and I noticed he continued to wear one all through his presidency.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 9:53pm
new one trending on Twitter
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 10:21pm
hah all the commie stuff the right would have used on Bernie if he was still in:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:06am
Is this new one meant to hit mainly at his own confidence, make him freak out more?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:14pm
one guy's opinion:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:19pm