Which makes the offer of the SEC position all the more scandalous.— emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 9, 2020
The clear message was Berman could spend 5 months failing to regulate corporations that Berman could cash in on after Trump loses. pic.twitter.com/TX01JD6VT7
In Taiwan! They didn't fire the pandemic team, their President didn't call COVID a hoax, or say "like a miracle, it will disappear!"
Good police work by @MtLebanonPolice’s Thomas Rutowski https://t.co/V8oQakQBIJ— Michael Kenney (@DrMichaelKenney) July 12, 2020
A white California couple has been charged with a hate crime after they were seen on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural, according to a statement from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.
Two people, identified by the district attorney as Nicole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, were seen on July 4 painting over the B and L in the word "Black," which had been painted in yellow, with black paint.
In the video, the man identified as Nelson can be heard saying, "There is no racism. It's a leftist lie," and, "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
Archived blog tracking how marketers, media companies and agencies took a stand against racism in the period to June 30, 2020.
For the current live blog, covering July 1, 2020 to the present day, see “A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice”
Coronavirus Chronicles: Survivors suffer for weeks after virus clears. pic.twitter.com/3GPN6S0VvE— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 11, 2020
By Blake Montgomery @ DailyBeast.com/Cheat Sheet, July 11
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of selling hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico to his Secretary of Homeland Security in late 2017, The New York Times reports. Elaine Duke, a Republican who served as acting head of Homeland Security from July to December 2017, told the Times in an interview, “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know: Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”
By Laura Snapes @ TheGuardian.com, July 10
Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old artist, born Bashar Jackson, was shot dead in a suspected robbery that took place in a rented apartment in Hollywood, California, on 19 February.
With good video of protest (in Russian) captioned Tens of thousands called for the release of a regional governor, Sergey Furgal, who was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders. The protests are a rare showing of opposition to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.(I note: few masks!)
Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign https://t.co/tmwHjFV7mz— susan davis (@susanda02581750) July 12, 2020
New: China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership
The investment & security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline & creating new flash points with US@farnazfassihi @stevenleemyers report https://t.co/WPlowMvlIz
I don’t often agree with New York Post editorials, but I do this time. I hope someone takes de Blasio to court over his summertime ban on all large gatherings — except BLM protests. This is content-based bias that flies in the face of the 1st Amendment.https://t.co/7U8QiBJk87— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 11, 2020
Haberman is Former columnist & editorial writer at The New York Times (mostly on NYC beat) New Yorker with 13 years as a foreign correspondent based in Tokyo, Rome, Jerusalem. US Army '68-'70.
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
News that Seoul's Mayor Park apparently took his own life has rocked the South Korean capital, which is home to more than 10 million people.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2020
The elected official had been tipped as a potential presidential candidate in 2022. https://t.co/Fc6zQM3ED1
Warren is retweeting the July 9/10 NYTimes story to which I link:
China's suppression of Muslims now meets the UN definition of genocide. I unequivocally condemn this state-sponsored cruelty. The Trump administration must urgently do much more to hold China accountable. https://t.co/DbQ9mcukmn— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 10, 2020
DoJ tries to muzzle Cohen?
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/salvadorhernandez/michael-cohen-bac...
Barr pushed unqualified DA (HuffPost):
Pardoning Stone is a crime
Edit to add update:
David Ignatis on the Mueller op-ed:
(Never Trumper Charlie Sykes re-tweeted)
& why was he so meek when it counted? He should have kicked "his friend" Barr in the balls for the shitty hatchet job He did misconstruing his reports. I dont get the faux decorum - it hurt the country. We're still playing catchup, And Mueller's job was to put the pieces together for us. How many of his investigations got shoved in a blind alley? Mueller should have been whistle blower #1.
Bolton and Mueller let the country down.
Stone threatened Congressional witness
(Cilizza notes convicted of threats on Randy Credico, Now that we've turned out attentions to Gauci)
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/13/politics/roger-stone-donald-trump/ind...
