Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Police Brutality redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |
‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill
@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there
has horrifying stat of which I had no idea
last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.
be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.
(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)
[thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm
Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm
Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am
This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm
Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm
Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 8:42pm
cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm
to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm
where the official BLM organization is at:
and they retweeted this right before the above:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm
There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am
^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:05am
This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm
they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.
also they have put out this op-ed
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 11:38pm
On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am
this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.
don't honestly know for sure
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 9:22pm
I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them
- notice that once again, this is a non-black victim
- notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 6:12pm
Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm
I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am
I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)
I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing
edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:05am
this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:
NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:
and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:16am
One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:36am
another story concering the Rikers hellhole:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:42pm
makes the point that a sense of humor and self-deprecation could help with a police force's image:
edit to add this too. dropping the bitterness and tit-for-tat game, this is the right way to respond to being banned from marching in the gay pride parade in uniform:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:42pm
Wauwatosa residents say: thanks for the fish, BLM protesters from outside our city limits, all over one black cop...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:58am
What at first was presumed to be another incidence of purported Minneapolis police brutality against protesters turns out to be by black civilians against a white guy; either that or MPD has black plainclothes people beating up other people:
see her whole two threads for video reporting of other riot-like behavior. Later this video showed up to confirm her report (she may be sorry she said that, could be called in as a witness in a lawsuit)
It was also interesting that a small crowd stood around that guy and cheered when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.
I looked at a lot of live reports and videos from several sources about more than one night of unrest. Mostly I saw young white kids just hanging out and standing around, not much "protesting" going on.
Whoever was setting fires and looting was not in videos, it's not clear who did that. They mostly show just chaos!
Like the street in the video where the guy is getting beaten. Nothing I looked at looked like any kind of organized protesting to me, looked like chaos in college town neighborhood on a weekend night. White kids. Like these, also from "Sophia Narwitz":
Mostly not-that-political white kids looking for action and they found it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 2:58pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:23am
in the NYC mayoral race, current frontrunner candidate Eric Adams is now specifically attacking AOC, along with her endorsed candidate, Maya Wiley, as wanting to slash police budgets and shrink police:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 4:14pm
Oh the humanity, the the question for centuries: what is Manhattan to be and who does it belong to during what hours?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 12:15pm
No more "Let the Sun Shine In"? How can people be so heartless? How can they be so cold?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 9:14pm
Warning from the law officer side of things to Asheville politicians planning reform:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:25am
As you know I agree that defund and abolish the police is a stupid idea but I do think there needs to be some reform. Any interruption in the status quo will result in pushback from the police whether that reform is good or bad. The addition of just a citizen review board had the same result and I think they can be good. There will be a difficult transition period but this can be a good idea if it's done properly.
“As we work toward re-imagining public safety, the goal is to innovate by deploying APD’s resources toward more serious crime and investigation, while assigning lower level issues to other departments, some of them perhaps to be named or formed with partner agencies,” she explained.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:03pm
while a nationwide violent crime and gun crime epidemic is going on (and that especially happening in jurisdictions run by Dems)
as long as the police forces involved don't feel under attack but rather feel assisted and supported
otherwise, I'd say if one can't make such efforts look supportive, then set it aside for now, as it's not priority but counterproductive and sometimes even nonsensical pandering to an elite activist minority who somehow managed to grab the assistance of the national media to promote their narrative. (A narrative which the majority of the population would go "huh?" if they were reading it, but they're not.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:41pm
Yeah, well, a majority of the population went "huh?" over take a knee, and thought trying to assure black rights being apprehended was an insult to the troops. Nearly half the country voted Trump twice, and nearly half refuse a vaccine against Covid.
It's not unreasonable to say police reform has been coming for a while, and that some steps can be taken while the issue hasn't been swept under the rug - again. Even tho I appreciate your point that during a shooting/murder epidemic it's not the time to push too hard on your main line of defense.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:54pm
quite frankly, it strikes me as ridiculously absurd to discuss "police abuse" IF THIS IS GOING TO FUCKING GO ON THE WHOLE SUMMER. Absurd! There won't be anyone left to abuse, everyone will be busy with physical therapy if they are still alive.
There's a war going on in our country with civilians at graduation parties being shot., mostly African American people, and people are protesting police! It's insane; I am going to stop trying to be "fair", this is just insane, it's insane that national politicians are not paying more attention and still playing to the "BLM narrative".
This should not be accepted as "the new normal after covid", I'm sorry. Not gonna do it, I refuse insanity and blocking out reality.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:54pm
thread has reports like this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:35pm
also I found it via Maggie Haberman retweeting
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:52pm
Three Ohio police officers charged after their response to BLM protests
By Anna Sturla, CNN, Updated 0013 GMT (0813 HKT) June 10, 2021
I would like to add that in addition to this prosecution going on for police not following rule of law, everyone involved is alive and no one was permanently maimed (unless of course they caught Covid being out and about during the height of the pandemic and now suffer long-term symptoms.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:58am
Note apparent race of victim of abuse.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 1:43pm
Atlanta now being sued for negligence in allowing BLM protesters to take over the streets, causing death:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:21pm
those nighttime Rayshard Brooks demonstrations around that restaurant WERE awful chaotic as I recall and they didn't crack down on them because, you know: Atlanta police bad, don't need or want them...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:25pm
Chaotic? they burned the motherfucker to the ground. Lots of resignations, protesters taking over streets. Only thing they didn't seem to do was put out more social workers. I wonder if defunding the police leads to more renegade behavior?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:08pm
thanks I did not know about the goings on in the last paragraph. I especially found the last sentence very interesting, going to go check out the footnotes...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 6:26pm
Scholarly study suggests George Floyd protests increased polarization, "served to further racialize and politicize attitudes within domain of race and law enforcement in the US.”
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:38pm
open-minded Black Lives Matter types might give a thought or two to the idea that police, even fear of abusive police, as not being the main source of the problem, that they are there because something else is there that might even grow the fewer police there are:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:29am
this is absolutely a major debatable point:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:23am
Chicago police sergeant alleges commander posted officers on his own block during last year’s unrest
Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune, June 14, 2021, 4:38 PM·6 min read
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:39pm
Chicago Police Dept. new rule as of June 11, they must limit foot pursuits:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:43am
On no-knock warrants at wrong address. By Billy Binion, an assistant editor at Reason.
His writing has appeared in HuffPost, Washington Examiner, The Saturday Evening Post, and The Virginian-Pilot, among other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 1:11am
in NYC things just aren't working out for the official BLM narrative:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 5:10pm
excellent thought-provoking big picture point on that:
it really truly IS a policy attitude in agreement with libertarians!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 6:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:29pm
I agree with all of this; great conversation:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 11:26pm
Hawaiian cop's face murder charges
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/06/16/3-honolulu-police-officers-char...
Joyride for 6 teens
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-20210605-cccetkzy45dnfajs7y...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:51am
But this should make Patrisse Cullors and like-minded friends happy, no? On the path: don't need cops, don't need courts....defund, defund and slowly abolish...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 1:31am
two sides to every story and sometimes even cops' orders aren't made up out of thin air:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:02pm
and again, a good example of two sides to every story; watch it, the guy is definitely as aggressive and nasty as any bad cop; cops are just used to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:52pm
white family challenging Anadarko, OK police dept. concerning the shooting death of their son? couldn't find much on it other than this. two officers trying to resuscitate an O.D. on a call, and then the guy, Silas Lambert (roommate? drug buddy?) started going nuts on them, one officer supposedly shot in arm by him
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:12pm
Biden officially anti-BLM and with the majority, wants more police on the streets, proposing doubling the money on it
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:26pm
and here's NYC Antifa's comment on that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 3:32pm
developing-there has been a possible execution attempt of a Houston deputy and his wife and child? at least the CNN TV report I just saw was playing it up that way, but little is known yet on motive
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 4:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 2:14pm
photo caption “There’s no way we can get to meaningful prison reduction in this country without looking at more serious crimes,” said George Gascon, the district attorney of Los Angeles.
beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 2:18am
one Chicago p.o. doing an alternative narrative:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:08am
psst: FEDS NOT DEFUNDING but actually pumping police up, sending more bodies, money, resources...Biden knows about this, he's complicit! They don't think police abuse is a priority, go figure.
NYPost runs a cop op-ed saying it's not going to help much because there's plenty of guns already there:
P.S. Heard tell that police-abuse-enabler Mayor Lightfoot was begging for this help.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:26am
You can do whatever the hell you want driving in Portland starting tomorrow, there are no rules:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:48am