    I am intrigued by this brand new stereotypical enemy of the left, Karens. One month there's all these new heroines, the suburban woman centrist voters who helped give us a Democratic House of Representatives and are going to save us from Trump. And they are cis, and have kids and a husband, and are going #MeToo. The next month very similar women,  they are ridiculed if not totally despised. Got me thinking: is Hillary Clinton a Karen? Who else? Just ran across--this woman looks like another unfortunate Karen, worthless even as a token?

    White women had about three months in the driver's seat of the intersectional coalition https://t.co/2c8dcSvPgt

    — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 3, 2020

    Hillary's an uberKaren - think of her as Rorschach's statue.


    How about this that just popped into my brain for a theory. All those educated millennial lefty protesters, maybe it's just that they really really hate their mother? She helicoptered and helicoptered and helicoptered, and then they got away for a while and then they got stuck back with her at home for coronavirus lockdown? And now she wants to be part of their very own intersectional movement? NO WAY! laugh She got: privilege! Bad woman!

    (And mom better not dare try to fit in by saying she's no longer cis!)


    Tell the Oldz to get off our Woodstock.


