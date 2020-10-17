    Only a Model: Melania's time in Paris, NY?

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 8:27am |

    Where's Zampolli, Marie, Casablanca, Epstein, Trump, Giselle...?

    https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/oct/17/he-wanted-to-control-me-...

    https://wwd.com/eye/people/melania-trumps-mode-paris-donald-trump-10704025/

    https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/former-modeling-agent-reveals-details-a...

    https://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/

    https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/01/fashion/donald-trump-melania-modeling...

    Note the "none could speak French" part - and then listen to Melania's "French"

    What's become of this world?

    Where's her picture on a milk carton? Unfair to give Javanka all the luv


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:58am

    wow, interesting...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:24am

    Or maybe she just had her facelift reshifted during lockdown.
    Lady must be bored.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:43am

    Can compare with this video from 2019, seems close enough, but some conspiracy-minded think it's still someone else.

    https://youtu.be/uXI-4Q5u0ug?t=1440

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:34am

    Now I think it's just those sunglasses, they're huge and obstruct her distinctive slanty eyes and high cheekbones that we got used to ID'ing her by. They sort of make us expect a different kind of face underneath them, more oval, almost like an optical illusion. BUT the mouth and tip of her nose are EXACTLY the same.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:59pm

    IANAD, but Dental work looks a bit different

    Rectangular teeth vs oval crown?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:53pm

    First lady Melania Trump does not have a body double, BuzzFeed News and USA Today report

    There is no evidence to support the conspiracy theory that the White House uses a Melania Trump body double for public appearances, according to BuzzFeed News, USA Today and Snopes.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:11pm

    Except...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:26pm

